(7/29/19) - Foreclosed properties are expected to go up for auction this week in several Michigan communities, including properties in mid-Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Treasury says the properties were foreclosed over delinquent property taxes.

The properties are expected to go up for auction between August 2 and September 4 in counties including Shiawassee, Iosco, and Mecosta.

Bidding starts this Friday.