Biden, Whitmer urge more federal support for states, communities

During a Thursday livestream, former Vice President Joe Biden told Governor Gretchen Whitmer she’d done a “hell of a job” in terms of her response to coronavirus. Yet, Biden, Whitmer and the two other governors who appeared in that panel argue the federal government should be doing more.

“There’s no question we need help from the federal government,” argues Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer joined Biden and several others in speaking out as part of a Thursday virtual roundtable, delivering a message critical of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been way, way, way off the mark,” explains Biden.

Questioning the Trump Administration’s early denials of the emergency’s scope and later efforts to obtain critical PPE gear and testing supplies, which Trump once claimed would be the states’ problem. Whitmer honed in on those efforts in her response to a question from the presumptive democratic nominee:

“Without those things, it’s really not wise to go too far out there,” says Whitmer, explaining the impact of testing on the possibility of a second wave of cases.

Republicans, firing back. The chairwoman of Michigan’s Republican Party argued in a Thursday statement: “Governor Whitmer has failed Michiganders in her audition to be Joe Biden’s Vice President. Her overbearing stay-at-home orders are putting Michiganders at risk by destroying the livelihoods of millions in the state.”

“This isn’t some math exercise,” argues Biden. “It’s about people.”

Biden took the opportunity to address both the challenges of the moment and of the future. A question of what happens next as money flowing into the state’s coffers slows to a trickle.

“We’re anticipating about a $3-billion shortfall in the current fiscal year,” relates Whitmer. “It’ll be bigger than that in the next fiscal year.”

Pushing back against those mounting calls for aid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell went on record toward the end of April, arguing states should declare bankruptcy in lieu of counting on the federal government for financial support. It’s an ability they lack under current law.

“Our costs are going up by the minute,” adds New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Our revenues have fallen off a cliff. I suspect Gretchen and Ned would be in violent agreement… there’s nothing that can replace the existential role the federal government can play.”

As democrats and republicans continue to trade barbs in Washington in the beginning phases of the relief question, it remains all but clear whether there will ultimately be help down the road.

“We’re going to have to work harder and smarter than ever before to pull ourselves out of this economic tailspin,” says Biden. “There’s got to be federal support to state and local governments in my view.”

