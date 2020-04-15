Biden picks up endorsements from top Democrats in Michigan

(4/15/2020) - The top elected Democrats in Michigan all have announced endorsements for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer serves as a national co-chairwoman for the campaign and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist already announced his endorsement for Biden.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also announced their endorsements on Wednesday.

Stabenow released the following statement to Biden's campaign about her endorsement:

"Joe Biden has always had our backs in Michigan. Time after time, he has been there for us when it really counted. Whether it's standing with our auto industry during the 2009 crisis, protecting our Great Lakes or making sure people have health care, Joe Biden understands our Michigan way of life. I’m honored to call Joe my friend. I’ve worked with him as a colleague in the U.S. Senate and as Vice President and have seen first-hand how he puts workers and their families first every day. For these reasons and so many more, I enthusiastically support Joe Biden to be our next President of the United States. And, I am committed to working hard to achieve his victory. I am confident the people of Michigan will be there for him in November just as he has always been there for us.”

Peters released the following statement to Biden's campaign about his endorsement:

“Now more than ever we need a steady leader that can bring our country together to find common ground and solve the tough challenges ahead of us. Throughout this primary, I’ve said that the Democratic nominee must put Michigan and the issues that matter to our state first – like lowering the cost of prescription drugs, protecting our Great Lakes, and increasing skills training to create more opportunities for good-paying jobs. And I'm supporting Joe Biden because I believe he’s the person that will do just that. I am proud to endorse Joe Biden because he’s always been there for Michigan. From standing with our state in rescuing the auto industry to providing economic stimulus to guide our communities out of the financial crisis – Joe has shown that he'll continue to be a champion for Michigan’s middle-class families and workers.”