(3/6/2020) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be flying into Michigan on Monday to speak with supporters on the eve of the presidential primary.

Biden is planning to speak at a "Get Out the Vote" event in Detroit. Specific details for the event are still in the works and hadn't been announced by Friday morning.

Biden also has a private fundraiser for guests in Grosse Pointe Farms on Monday.

ABC12 is planning to cover his event in Detroit.