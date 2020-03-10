Biden wins Michigan primary, denying Sanders a repeat in the state

(3/10/2020) - A resurgent Joe Biden has continued his momentum with a win in Michigan’s Democratic primary.

He denied Bernie Sanders’ attempt to rekindle his presidential campaign in what will be a presidential battleground in November.

Tuesday's primary is the largest delegate prize in this week’s slate of contests, in what effectively is a two-man race after Biden’s big Super Tuesday wins winnowed the field.

Michigan is part of the “blue wall” that flipped to Donald Trump in 2016.

Voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues.

That’s according to a wide-ranging Associated Press VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Michigan.

VoteCast also found voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary were closely divided over whether they wanted a candidate who would bring fundamental change to Washington or one who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

