Big & Rich concert to benefit Midland, Bay County humane societites

(06/22/19) - What better way to kick off your summer than with a concert? If you are an animal lover as well, this event is even better.

Kelly Klamer, a volunteer for the Humane Society Bay County and Nikki Rayce, president of the Humane Society of Midland County, stopped by the ABC12 studio to talk about Paws for a Cause Country Concert.

It's the first time the two non-profit organizations are teaming up for such a big event. It's happening Friday, June 28.

Superstars Big & Rich will headline the show, which also features Granger Smith and Jesse Labelle.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at the Dow Diamond in Midland.

You can purchase tickets here.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit both organizations.