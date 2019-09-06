Big events in Flint drawing major business to downtown

(9/6/2019) - It was a big summer for all the events in mid-Michigan. Flint small businesses are seeing some of their best numbers ever.

Bikes on the Bricks, Crim Festival of Races, and Back to the Bricks all drew in large crowds to downtown Flint.

"Flint is coming back. Flint is making a comeback," Mike Mcglown said.

Businesses on Saginaw Street know Bikes on the Bricks is the last big summer festival. Now, they're making sure to be ready for what could be a busy weekend.

"There's been lots of people in downtown that I think have come for the first time. Our business does really well this month," Flint City T-Shirts co-owner Andrew Watchorin said.

T-shirt sales isn't the only business doing well this summer. Cork on Saginaw owner Marjorie Murphy says they're close to averaging double in sales compared to all of last year's events.

The local restaurant knows the crowds can be large during these weeks. So, they expanded their outdoor patio to make room for more customers.

"It gives us twice the seating. People of course like being outside on the patio," Murphy said.

Lalita Braman has been spending several weekends in Flint. She says the city has changed in a positive direction.

"I feel safe down here. It's clean, and they draw a lot of activities here to the community," Braman said.

Brawman made it down to see the Bikes on the Bricks despite not having one. She wanted to see what's going on in the downtown area and catch a bite to eat.

"Just walk around and to see the sites," Braman said.

Bike on the Bricks is going on again tomorrow and Sunday. They'll have much of Saginaw street blocked off for the event.