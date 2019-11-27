MSP increasing patrols Wednesday night for biggest bar night of the year

(11/27/19) -- Don't drink and drive. The night before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year. And local law enforcement are reminding people when it comes to alcohol, drugs and getting behind the wheel, there's a zero tolerance policy.

Operation CARE went into effect Tuesday night. It stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts. A big part of that is impaired driving.

"We want to assure that everyone is traveling safely and they make it to their destination and are able to enjoy the holiday. We encourage anyone who decides to drink and hang out during the evening, being one of the busiest holidays of the year, if they've had too much to contact a designated driver," said Lt. Duane Zook, Michigan State Police.

MSP and other law enforcement agencies are really hoping people will be responsible about their drinking, and not just tonight but any time throughout the year.

The Operation CARE campaign runs through the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

But it is this next month where unfortunately a lot of impaired driving deaths happen. In fact, the NHTSA estimates 45 drunk driving deaths per day between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. nationwide.

But it's not just impaired driving troopers will be looking for.

"We're going to do our regular routine patrols with a focus on the freeways, the M roads looking for drunk drivers, people who are unrestrained, children who are not in their car seat," Zook said.

Michigan State Police encourage people to call 911 if they suspect someone is driving under the influence.