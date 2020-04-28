Bike shops reopen in Michigan

(4/28/2020) - The House of Wheels has been a staple in the Owosso community for almost 50 years.

Owner Rick Morris felt free after reopening after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the part of the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" requiring bike shops close.

"We were pretty excited. This is our only time of year to make our living. When you're not making your living, it's not happy at the household," said Morris. "It was funny at the door when we opened up so people were waiting for us."

The shop has seen so much business that they can hardly keep up with it.

"It's been nonstop. I haven't even fixed anything today, been so busy with phone calls," Morris said.

The House of Wheels is practicing extreme safety. Before customers step inside, they need to have on a mask and gloves and only one can enter at time.

"If you come in the store we stop you at the back door," said Morris. "We write your repair ticket up and if somebody needs to purchase something we run and grab it and bring it back to you. So you can come in the store about 10 feet and that's about it."

This new normal will take some getting used to, but Morris is just happy to be working with hands again.

"Our business is a strange one," Morris said. "We get our stuff in the winter time and you have to pay for it in the spring. If you don't have spring to sell the stuff; we don't want the creditors come knocking at our door looking for their money."

Beyond the financial considerations, he's glad to see customers leave his store happy and have fund riding their bikes.

"That's what the whole thing is about," Morris said.