Bills could create a 'tax holiday' for back to school shopping in Michigan

(8/14/2019) - It can be expensive to get all the school supplies your children need, so a couple of Michigan lawmakers have introduced legislation to give parents a break.

Those bills would create a "tax holiday" on the third Saturday of August every year. That means shoppers wouldn't have to pay Michigan's sales and use tax on certain items that day.

Some of those tax-exempt items would include clothing, notebooks, pencils and personal computers.

The bills were presented by Democrat State Reps. Nate Shannon of Sterling Heights and Matt Koleszar of Carleton on Tuesday.

The bill would also set price limits for items ineligible categories. Koleszar said the tax holiday would also help teachers when they shop for their classrooms.

There's no word yet on when these bills will be voted on.

