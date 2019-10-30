Bill would allow banks, credit unions to offer Secretary of State services

(10/30/2019) - A Michigan lawmaker tired of hearing about long lines at Secretary of State branches wants to let banks and credit unions offer the same services.

Republican Mike Maddock of Milford introduced the bill Tuesday in response to long waits for residents and what he believes is an archaic business model at Secretary of State offices.

"If you look at the economic effect of the long lines at the Michigan SOS offices, it is like we already have passed a 5 cent per gallon gas tax," he said. "It does not have to be this way. Services that taxpayers need, due to our own state regulations, should be provided quickly and either online or at a location convenient.”

House Bill 5171 would allow banks and credit unions to offer the same services as a typical Secretary of State branch if they complete a form that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson would have to develop.

The financial institutions would be able to offer services whenever they are open and could charge fees higher than what the Secretary of State charges for various services. Banks and credit unions would have to pay the state for completed transactions and could keep any excess as profit.

“Taxpayers routinely do their banking, order food or buy merchandise by simply using their cell phone. They do these things 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” Maddock said.

He pointed out that Secretary of State branches often are located in inconvenient places and require appointments made well in advance or residents to wait in long lines.

“And they usually can only stand in line between 9 and 5 from Monday through Friday," Maddock said. "Government shouldn't be this painful."