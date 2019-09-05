Bill would rename part of M-57 for Clio firefighter killed by a drunk driver

(9/5/2019) - Legislation to rename part of M-57 the "Firefighter Mike Wager Memorial Highway" passed the Michigan house unanimously on Thursday.

Wager was a firefighter with the Clio Area Fire Department when he died in a July 2016 crash caused by a drunk driver near the intersection of Dort Highway and Dodge Road in Thetford Township.

State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy, a Democrat from Davison, is sponsoring the bill to name a stretch of M-57 in Clio in Wager's memory.

“Today, we took another step closer to commemorating the life and work of one of our local heroes,” said Kennedy. “Designating this highway is the least we can do to ensure that Firefighter Wager’s work will never be forgotten."

Wager served on the fire department for eight years and was the head of maintenance for Clio Fire Station No. 1. His fellow firefighters considered him the go-to person for fixing any broken equipment.

"Mike represented all that was best in us, and I believe his tireless commitment to our community will continue to inspire Michiganders for years to come,” Kennedy said.

The bill now moves on to the Michigan Senate, where it must be approved before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can sign it.

