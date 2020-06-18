Billboards feature small black-owned businesses in Saginaw County

(06/18/2020)- They are hidden gems around Saginaw County --

"Not to disclaim any other businesses because all small businesses are important, but a lot of times we don't get that recognition and a lot of times we get the negative recognition more than the positive, so we wanted to put a positive highlight," said business owner, Keisha Taylor.

The idea that sprang from Keisha Taylor her own career as a real estate agent.

"I have billboards here and there around town and it's always a big deal to people. And I'm like hmm, it would great if we could showcase all of these businesses," Taylor said.

The billboards-- located on Bay Road near Jack's Fruit Market, the other on State Street near Walmart, showcase 120 small black owneed businesses in Saginaw County.

Each business owner pays a small fee to be featured.

"Visual billboards are so expensive, last year was first time I got on a digital billboard and even though I'm a real estate agent, when I teamed up with the ladies here at the suite because it's so expensive, so these businesses are actually getting the best deal on earth," Taylor said

Alesha Martin's Luxx Brow business is one that is catching the eye of potential customers on the billboards.

"The love that we are getting from the community, I really, really appreciate that. The comraderie that we are seeing between at the businesses, we are congratulating each other, we are promoting each other, we're networking. We are seeing how we can take this

momentum and move it forward and keep it and not just have it not just be a trend," said business owner, Alesha Martin

The billboards run until July 12th.