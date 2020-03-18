Birch Run Premium Outlets owner closing all shopping centers until March 30

(3/18/2020) - The owner of Birch Run Premium Outlets is closing all of its U.S. shopping centers for 11 days beginning Wednesday evening.

Simon Properties says it will be closing all malls in the United States at 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 29. Michigan has not banned shopping centers from remaining open, so the decision to close was voluntary.

The decision also affects Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees are of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, who is chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon Properties.

The Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township and Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township remain open, but food court seating and children's play areas are closed.

Namdar Realty Group, which owns both malls, said custodial staff are disinfecting high traffic areas and commonly touched surfaces several times throughout the day.