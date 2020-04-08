Birch Run Township fire uses helpful signs for certain homes

Birch Run Township Fire officials are adding new signs to local homes in an effort to make their life-saving efforts more effective.

Not every home in Birch Run Township will get one, but homes pushed back off the roadway, will have 2 signs at their mailbox. One green and one red letting first responders know exactly how far back the home sits from the road.

'It could be anywhere from 800 to 1600 foot off the road that's the house that we're putting that one the sign on," said Fire chief, David Matske. "It lets our guys know where to drop the hose off and lay in our large diameter hose."

It all started after a member of the Birch Run Township Fire department was working out of state and saw the idea from another agency. It was simple enough-- and could make a huge difference when dealing with fires.

"About half of it is hydrated and half is not so we have to tank in water. So, that so that's another important thing for us with these address signs," said Matske. "It lets us know how far back it is off the road, if we have to bring tankers in, if we have to nurse from the road or supply that truck off the road."

The signs are being paid for by the department.

"We're doing a little bit every year. This year we did 50 of the green and 10 of the red," said Matske. "What we're doing, is any house that is methane 800n feet of the road we are putting a red sign up."

The fire department plans to continue adding signs each year until all homes that. need one-- have one.

According to the departments Facebook page, residents commenting are hoping other area departments will also pick up the trend.