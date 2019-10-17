Birch Run mall looking to add sports complex

(10/17/2019) - One of Michigan's largest outlet malls might downsize to make room for a new $20 million sports complex.

"This is going to put Birch Run back on the map," said Birch Run resident and Saginaw County Commissioner Cheryl Hadsall.

In a way, the Birch Run Premium Outlets put the Saginaw County town on the map when it opened in 1986. Some nearly vacant buildings may be demolished to make room for an indoor sports, fitness and recreation complex.

"It's going to be a sports complex for traveling teams. We don't have anything further north than Canton n the Detroit area," Hadsall said.

Sports Facilities Advisory out of Florida is working with the mall on the proposed project. Sports would include indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball and also include a fitness center.

The estimated cost is $20 million.

"Birch Run Premium Outlets is actively working with industry experts to assess the feasibility of a new indoor sports facility in Birch Run," said mall representative Michelle Shook. "We are excited about this potential opportunity and all the benefits it would bring to the community."

"Malls in general have not done well lately," says

Goalpost Pizza co-owner Gary Putnam and his wife Connie have owned the restaurant in Birch Run for 20 years and believe the sports tourism industry is growing, which will help the mall and their own business.

"We have teams that come in and stay in the hotels and we deliver to them 150 pizzas at a time when they are staying at Comfort Inn or one of those hotels," Connie said.

Hadsall said the sports facility company has reached out to businesses and sports teams to gauge their interest.

"They will have some more answers for us soon, and with the possibility of 2021 to open it," she said.