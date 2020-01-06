Birch Run man speaks out after truck window is smashed in, wife's purse stolen

(01/06/2020) - A Mid-Michigan man is speaking out after he says his truck was broken into at a restaurant in Birch Run.

Tad Perryman said his family was eating lunch Sunday afternoon at a restaurant in Birch Run when someone smashed in the window of his truck and stole his wife's purse.

"My son actually noticed it first," he said. "He was like 'Dad, your window's broke.'"

Perryman said that his wife had took her wallet into the restaurant but inside the purse was his son's new AirPods that he got for Christmas.

"Just sad that people have to do that," Perryman said.

Officer Joe Juras with the Birch Run Police Department said there have been at least six different occurrences like this since around Christmas.

Juras said that these types of crimes happen quickly and can happen at any time of day.

"Usually people get in, get out," he said. "They won't leave anything. They see exactly what they want, they smash your window, reach in, grab it. They are not going to leave anything behind."

Juras said that thieves typically target vehicles that valuables can be seen through the window. He recommends that you don't keep anything of value in your vehicle and that if you do, to lock it in your trunk.

In Perryman's case, he said that his wife's purse was on the floor in the truck.

He also said that it will cost nearly $200 to fix his truck.

"The thing that bothers me the most, even though it's only a couple hundred bucks, you know my son's AirPods," he said. "My 9-year-old is crushed."

Perryman hopes that this happening to him can serve as a reason for people to be more careful.

"You know, I'll recover from it," he said. "I just want people to know that other people are going to lose more if they are not paying attention or not being careful, too."

Anyone with information about these cases is urged to contact the Birch Run Police Department.