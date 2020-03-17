Bishop Airport in Flint creates web page for COVID-19 updates

(3/17/20) - Bishop Airport in Flint announced it had set up a new web page to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said it was part of an ongoing effort to maintain a high level of open and transparent communication with its staff and the traveling public.

The airport said it would update the page on a regular basis and offer links to resources and it's airline and car rental partners.

The page said all March flights remained status quo.

It also listed the airport's cleaning protocols.

Bishop Airport said urgent updates would also be posted on it's Facebook page.

Click here to go to the airport's COVID-19 web page.