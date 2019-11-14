Bishop International Airport gives support animals their own indoor bathroom

(11/14/2019) - Support animals and pets taking to the air have their own bathroom inside the terminal at Bishop International Airport.

A new pet relief area opened complete with a grassy carpet for pets or service animals to relieve themselves, bags for owners to collect their droppings and a sink to refill their water bottles.

The new indoor area is located on the lower level past the security screening area for flyers. Bishop will continue maintaining an outdoor pet area on the west end of the terminal building.

“FNT remains committed to being a pet-friendly airport, and we look forward to serving passengers with support animals in this enhanced way,” said Airport Director Nino Sapone.

The indoor pet area has a fake fire hydrant inside and an automatic flushing system to eliminate waste below the grass carpet. Both service animals and pets are invited to use the area.