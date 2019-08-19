Bishop International Airport says its fares are 28% lower than others in Michigan

(8/19/2019) - Bishop International Airport says its passengers pay more than 28% percent less than passengers at five other airports in Michigan, based on U.S. Department of Transportation data.

Bishop officials studied federal data from 2001 through the first quarter of 2019, showing its passengers paid 28.02% less than Michigan's five other largest airports.

Other airports included in the study are Detroit Metro Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport, MBS International Airport in Saginaw County and Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

“Thanks to our airline partners, putting air travel within reach of as many potential passengers as possible has been a part of the fiber of this airport for almost two decades," said Deputy Airport Director Nino Sapone. "We have every major U.S. airline alliance represented at our facility, so we can fly you virtually anywhere in the world in one stop or less."