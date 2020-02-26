Bishop International Airport shoe shiner Joe Garza retiring after decades of work

(2/26/2020) - He's been shining the shoes of travelers and countless dignitaries at Flint's Bishop International Airport for several decades.

Joe Garza is retiring after decades as the shoe shiner at Bishop International Airport.

But to this community, Joe Garza is so much more than just a pit stop along a trip. He's a trustworthy friend.

"I love it. I love working in the airport," Garza said. "I love the people. What's not to like. I mean, it's a very pleasant place to work."

Lt. Wayne McIntyre of the airport's police department said Garza has been a fixture at the top of the escalator and always greets anyone who makes eye contact with him.

"Everybody knows him. Everybody who comes through here that flies out knows him," McIntyre said. "A lot of politicians from the area know him. Businessmen come in and they drop their shoes off with him and pick them up at a later date. So he has a large clientele and people in the area who know him."

Garza was recognized for jumping into action to help take down a terrorism suspect at the airport in June of 2017. His action may have helped save Lt. Jeff Neville's life during the attack by Amor Ftouhi.

Garza is retiring this week and wanted to do so quietly, but his wife has said she won't let that happen. The community is highlighting his dedication before his last day at the post on Friday.

"He's going to be missed for sure and I don't think we'd be able to replace him," McIntyre said.

Garza has six kids, 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, so he'll have plenty to do after his last day at the airport on Friday. He's also looking forward to helping his wife recover from a recent stroke.