Black Friday shoppers turn out for deals and steals at Vienna Township Menards

(11/29/19) -- Cold temperatures were certainly not a problem for hundreds of folks lined up outside the Menards in Vienna Township Friday morning. Many of them arrived at the store last night and got in line around midnight.

"They've got 16 ounce candles for $1.49 each. What is it 15x60 inch throws for $1.49 each," said shopper Alyssa Mikolanz.

This wasn't Mikolanz first rodeo dealing with black Friday shopping. She knows what she wants and she's willing to put the time in to get it.

"Definitely worth the wait. All the prices over here you can't beat them," she said.

Travis Keith waited in line since 2:00 this morning with his girlfriend.

All was going well until -- "She spilled coffee on herself, so she's extra cold, so I'm warming her up and I give her extra hugs and stuff you know what I mean," Keith said.

Once the doors opened at 6 a.m. It wasn't the typical mad rush you might picture, but shoppers certainly didn't waste any time looking for those doorbuster deals.

"It's been going very very well. Lines wrapped around the store which is nice and they're coming inside very nicely. I can't complain whatsoever, we've got some of the greatest guests in the world," said assistant general manager Joe Keller.

Some of the hot ticket items at Menards include ladders, a claw game, electronics, toys and dog beds.

"If you want some of those hot items, you'll have to make it in early, but past that we'll have plenty of stuff and plenty of team members to help them out throughout the day," Keller said.

70 employees are out on the sales floor, but don't worry if you didn't make it out today.

"We run a 6-hour, a 2-day, we also run a 3-day construction sale, so there's a lot to choose from," he added.