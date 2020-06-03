Black Lives Matter Advisory Council meets with Flint leaders

(6/3/2020) - As outrage continues to spread across the nation over the death of George Floyd, the city Flint has become a light during one of the darkness times in our nation's history.

A group peacefully protests the death of George Floyd in a downtown Flint intersection. (photo courtesy of Liam Floyd)

"As Flint, Michigan, we are on a worldwide scale right now everyone is looking at us like, how can we be the example for the rest of the country," said Johnie Franklin III of Black Lives Matter.

Franklin along with DeWaun E. Robinson helped to organize two peacful protests this past weekend. The protest showed the world what unity could look like.

Flint mayor Sheldon Neeley says the next step toward change is getting everyone to the table. Flint's new Black Lives Matter advisory council met Wednesday. At the table were members of the national organization, the Concerned Pastors of Flint and police agencies. The city says it's to make sure all vocies are heard on issues of racial injustice.

"We need to make systematic change," said Robinson. "Until you make transformational change totally across the board, then nothing happens. We're always going to continue to get what we've got."

The goal for the two men is to spark change in our community and country. They are starting to see it happened, shortly after the advisory meeting ended, they received word about new charges in the Floyd case. It's a step in the right direction, but still a long way to go before equality is fully achieved.

"All across the world we have to end white supremacy, we have to end discrimination," said Robinson. "We have to blow up structured racism for us to co-exist with each other. We have to be about that."

Another protest is set for this Friday at 5:30 in Grand Blanc Township.