Blind wrestler fights for disabilities at Pure Pro Wrestling's Battle for the Blind

(06/01/19) - It's pro wrestling that means more than just a match. It's a fight for people with disabilities.

On Saturday night, Pure Pro Wrestling and the Federation of the Blind of Michigan partnered up to host Battle for the Blind. It's a chance for Flint Native, Steven "Blind Bomber" Murdock to show off what he's trained for the past four months.

"It's really impressive to see me as a young man entering into Pure Pro Wrestling, a totally blind, young man since birth getting into the rink. Man, I'm going to make a dent in this company's history," Crouch said.

His trainer, Giuseppe Colonna, says they've been training once per week to nail their routine.

"He's become a lot more comfortable in what he's doing, really owning his character. I think tonight when he steps out onto that ramp and hears the crowd and feels it down to his heart and core, he's really going to come alive between those ropes," Colonna said.

Steven's debut in the ring means more than himself. He hopes to raise money for his local charity and spread a wave of confidence to others who may also have a disability.

"Nothing like a disability is going to let you down in the rink. You can do this if only you can set your mind. That's what I'm in for. That's my philosophy," Crouch said.

Steven's twin brother, Jeff, is also blind. He says he's proud of his brother, and said it's all about the bigger picture.

"By us going out there and showing we can do this too, it helps to raise those low expectations that society places upon us. It helps raise those expectations of what we can do," Jeff Crouch said.

Pure Pro Wrestling hosts a show at Flint Iceland Arena every first Saturday of the month.

The NFB of Michigan meets every second Tuesday of the month in Flushing.