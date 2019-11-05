Bloods gang leader pleads guilty to carving 'MOB 662' in 15-year-old's chest

(11/5/2019) - The leader of a Mid-Michigan sect of the Bloods street gang pleaded guilty to robbing a 15-year-old member and carving the gang's name in his chest.

Doniel Heard, 37, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Flint last week to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in a federal penitentiary when he gets sentenced in March.

Heard of Canton admitted to being the leader of a Michigan sect of the Bloods gang. He believed the 15-year-old victim had disrespected two other members, so Heard and three other gang members robbed and beat up the boy.

After the assault, the three other gang members held down the teen while Heard used a knife to carve "MOB 662" into the teen's chest.

"M.O.B." is an acronym for "Members of Bloods," according to federal prosecutors. The "662" comes from the letter combination of MOB on a numeric telephone keypad.

The 15-year-old suffered a permanent injury from the assault.

“This was a vicious attack on a 15-year-old boy by a violent street gang," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. "This type of senseless violence will not be tolerated."

Federal prosecutors say the crime was part of an initiation to join the gang and an opportunity for members to maintain or increase their position.

The "M.O.B." gang is known to be active around Detroit, Pontiac and Flint, according to federal prosecutors. They have been known to commit robberies, assaults and engage in drug trafficking in the region.

The Genesee Township Police Department initially investigated the case with help from the FBI and the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Talasha Williams, another gang member who participated in assaulting the 15-year-old, was sentenced in May to spend 100 months in federal prison. The other two gang members involved will be sentenced on March 4 with Heard.