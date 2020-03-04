Bloomberg may be out, but not his money

(03/04/2020) - Former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced Wednesday he's suspending his presidential campaign.

Political analyst Paul Rozycki said it was a big surprise in some ways, but in light of Super Tuesday's results, he's also not surprised. Rozycki believes Bloomberg's presence will still be felt going forward for the democratic party.

"What's interesting though is that now he supports Biden and also maybe more importantly, his promise to keep his money in the game. That's what really kind of motivated his campaign has been the enormous amount of money. More than $500 million in the game and that's made a huge difference," Rozycki said.

Hypothetically speaking, if Biden becomes the nominee, that money will become especially important because his campaign has been very underfunded.

At this point, that leaves Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the game. Warren did not win any of the Super Tuesday contests, including her home state of Massachusetts.

"That's not a good sign. Assuming she hangs on, she'll pull a few votes, but I would think support for her is going to start drifting away even if she does stay in the race, and the way things are going, I almost wonder by next Tuesday if she'll still be in the race or not, we'll see," Rozycki said.

Michigan's primary is next Tuesday, March 10.

