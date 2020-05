(5/11/2020) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit on Tuesday to salute to frontline COVID-19 responders.

The planes will start at Sutton Lake at 11:30 a.m., fly over Detroit, loop over Sterling Heights at 11:47 a.m. and head back over Detroit at 11:50 a.m. The entire flyover will last 21 minutes.

People should watch from the safety of their home and avoid big groups. Social distancing also should be practiced at all times.