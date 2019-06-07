Blue Bell Beach reopens after water tests clean for bacteria

(6/7/2019) - Blue Bell Beach in Genesee County is back open a day after high bacteria levels led health officials to close it.

Water samples taken on Friday came back clean, allowing the Genesee County Health Department to lift a no body contact order.

Data from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows bacteria levels started climbing at the beach last week and exceeded the allowable limit for body contact with samples taken Monday.

The bacteria levels at Blue Bell Beach are about 25 percent over the limit for swimming.

The Genesee County Health Department conducts weekly water sampling at the beach to test for bacteria and contaminants from the week before Memorial Day through Labor Day every summer.