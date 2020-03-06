Blue Cross Blue Shield waiving copays, deductibles for COVID-19 testing

(3/6/2020) - Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Blue Care Network of Michigan are waiving all deductibles and copays for members seeking COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 is the scientific name for the illness caused by the coronavirus, which has caused hundreds of deaths worldwide and continues spreading after an outbreak in China.

“These are extraordinary times, and Blue Cross wants to do what we can to provide our members peace of mind during this national public health crisis,” said Daniel J. Loepp, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

He said Blue Cross members with coronavirus symptoms who are waiting for test results are dealing with enough.

"Our members shouldn’t have to worry about paying their copays, too,” Loepp said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield companies around the United States made similar announcements on Friday. Other actions the insurer is taking for members in response to the spread of coronavirus include:

-- Waiving prior authorizations for coronavirus testing if patients generally meet criteria established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

-- Fully covering the costs of coronavirus diagnostic testing when deemed medically necessary.

-- Waiving early medication refill limits for any patients who need prescriptions to battle coronavirus and COVID-19.

-- Expanding access to Blue Cross Blue Shield's 24-hour telehealth and nurse hotline.

These initiatives apply to members in commercial health plans are fully insured. Medicare Advantage and large self-insured customers are not eligible for these benefits.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is working on offering additional benefits to self-insured customers in the coming weeks, including the possibility of access to a 24-hour nurse hotline.