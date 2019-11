(11/30/19) - Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling about 120,000 pounds of its pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products contain soy, which is not declared on the label.

The Cajun style bacon and ready-to-eat Cajun style turkey breast were produced on various dates from October 29th 2018 to November 19th 2019.

The establishment number is P -7417.

No illnesses have been reported.

