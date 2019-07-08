Blue Spiral Waterslide closed at Lapeer's Torzewski County Park

(7/8/2019) - State regulators closed the Blue Spiral Waterslide at Torzewski County Park in Lapeer after an inspection found maintenance violations.

Inspectors from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs found corroded steel connecting the stair stringers to the platform. Adequate repairs are required before the slide can reopen.

The Lapeer County Parks and Recreation Department operates Torzewski County Park, which includes pools, waterslides and water attractions.

Violation of Michigan's Carnival-Amusement Safety Act is punishable with up to misdemeanor charges. State officials are referring the failed inspection to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office and local police for investigation.