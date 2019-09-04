Boa constrictor found slithering the streets of Bay County

(09/04/19) - Just yards away from the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center some kids made quite the find Friday night.

"It's not often that they're just slithering down the sidewalk," said Animal Services Officer Olivia Shields who is serving as interim manager.

The kids found the snake and waived down a worker who was just leaving for the night. She went to check it out, believing the kids had found a garter snake. It wasn't.

"Found this four to six foot boa, slithering along," Shield said. "Minding his own business."

Shields was called and so was Bay County Humane Society volunteer Stephanie Beiser.

"He tried to get down in the storm drain sewer, and she went right in after him," Shields said.

Beiser has a background with exotic pets. Beiser was in a rush to get to the snake so she didn't have the typical tools, but she figured it out.

"I had to use the ice scraper that was in our car, and actually lay down in the street and go digging in the cistern and dig him out of the scuzzy water that was down there," Beiser said. "But we got him."

Beiser did suffer a minor bite trying to save him. "He was not super happy to be coming out of that drain," she said.

Whether he got loose or his owner dropped him off, a common boa constrictor is not meant to live outdoors in Michigan.

"Obviously not their natural habitat, they're not used to being out on the street. And I'm sure that it was a very foreign situation for him," Beiser said. "The fact that he was going down a storm drain indicates that he was just looking for shelter."

The kids who found him slithering along near Groveland and Lee, near the dog park, did the right thing.

"It'll definitely wrap themselves around you so you don't want, if you don't know what you're doing, it's not a good idea to approach them, just call somebody," Shields said.

Beiser said boa constrictors and other types of snakes actually make good pets for the right people, but you have to have the right equipment to keep them.

For now he's on a "stray hold" just like a cat or dog who ends up at the shelter.

They'd love for his owner to come get him, but if they don't he'll end up in good hands.

"We'll find a sanctuary or a very good home for him in the end," Shields said.

If you know where the boa constrictor came from you're asked to call Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center by calling 989-894-0679.