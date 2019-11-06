Board of Canvassers expected to finish certifying votes Thursday in Genesee County

(11/06/19) - The board that verifies election results is expected to complete the certification process Thursday, according to Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.

"Monday is the day that they're supposed to take office so we really want to expedite this as fast as they can," Gleason said.

A new Flint mayor expected to take office Monday although Mayor Karen Weaver hasn't ruled out a recount.

RELATED: Flint mayor elect talks changes once he takes office

If Weaver does appeal she will have to pay for at least a portion of the recount.

"She has to pay a certain part of that fee because of the per precinct count," Gleason said. "It won't take long because of the new election software we had. They can do those ballots - maybe 1,000 in a minute."

Gleason says it wouldn't take long for a recount to happen.

The board of canvassers must first finish certifying the votes before anyone can appeal the results of the election.

The board can also request a recount.

As for turnout, many clerks in Genesee County say that they saw an increase in absentee ballots cast, especially in Burton where there were more than 1,500 absentee ballots received.

In Flushing there were over 900, and in Flint there were more than 3,100 absentee ballots received. In Davison there were 252 absentee ballots cast. (All number are unofficial.)

RELATED: Check out the election results where you livet

But turnout was still low.

"Shameful, I find it shameful," Gleason said. "It's a terrible cost. Once again we're going to shred tens of thousands of ballots."

Gleason expects the canvassers to be done tomorrow.