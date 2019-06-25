Board votes to close Midland County charter school

(06/25/19) - Families who considered a Midland County charter school "home" are in shock after the Board of Directors votes to close it.

This is the statement released on Facebook after Monday's meeting:

"At its meeting this evening, the Board of Directors of the Midland Academy of Advanced and Creative Studies has voted to close due to a lack of enrollment and financial viability. This is tragic, and the board is devastated. This is obviously the last outcome anyone would like to see for such a wonderful program. At this time the Academy Board is working in concert with management to make sure that the students and families, and teachers and staff, are best served as they work on a transition plan. Additional information will be forthcoming in the next few days and weeks."

Esther Gibson, who had two great-grandchildren enrolled at the school, showed up Tuesday afternoon hoping to learn more and get transcripts.

"We didn't know it was really coming. We were hoping they would find. Yeah, find something," Gibson said.

Her great-grandson, Levi Crabtree, will be in fourth grade next year. They're in the process of finding another school.

"We have an appointment with Pine River tomorrow, but we'll just have to see you know. I mean Pine River's really closer to us," Gibson said. "We've driven over here for several years."

According to Central Michigan University, the authorizer for the charter school, enrollment is down.

In the 2014-2015 school year 209 students attended The Midland Academy, while during the most recent school year enrollment dipped to 154.

CMU's Center for Charter Schools said right now the focus is on helping students and staff with transition services.

The center offered help after the school's Board of Directors asked to voluntarily terminate their contract which was in effect through June of 2024.

"Disappointment," Gibson said. "Because like I said, they treat you like a family and not robots. Lot of one-on-one for students."

We did reach out the Midland Academy and our phone calls were not returned.