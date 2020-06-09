Boat parade in Lake St. Clair, Detroit River to celebrate Trump's birthday

(6/9/2020) - President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday will be celebrated with a boat parade in southeastern Michigan.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020 are hosting the “Make American Great Again” parade Saturday afternoon.

The Detroit Free Press reports that it will start at MacRay Harbor marina on Lake St. Clair in Macomb County’s Harrison Township and end in the Detroit River near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit.

Trump’s actual birthday is Sunday.