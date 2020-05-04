Boaters in vintage Chris-Craft survive hours-long ordeal in choppy Lake Huron

(5/4/2020) - Two boaters on a vintage 1946 wooden Chris-Craft survived an hours-long ordeal on rough water in Lake Huron on Sunday evening.

The Huron County Sheriff's Department responded to the 8900 block of Crescent Beach Road near Caseville around 5 p.m. after witnesses became concerned about the boat that appeared to be in distress.

The boat was anchored about 500 to 1,000 offshore, so emergency crews were unable to communicate with them. Winds had increased to 30 mph by that time, whipping up four to five-foot waves.

Huron County sheriff deputies monitored the situation from shore while officials brought the county's 28-foot patrol boat from its storage location in Bad Axe.

An unknown boater showed up and tried to tow the Chris-Craft. However, that boat got swamped by a wave and pushed into a steel breakwall, where waves destroyed it.

Police obtained a cell phone number for the boaters on the Chris-Craft and called them. Both reported they were cold but not in immediate distress.

A second tow boat arrived around 7:30 p.m. and successfully towed the Chris-Craft back to shore. The boaters had difficulty walking when they arrived back on land, but they declined medical attention at the scene.

The 54-year-old boat owner from Caro said he started the trip earlier in the day on much calmer waters. After the boat's motor died, the winds picked up and the temperature dropped significantly.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said early season boaters should remember that help on the water can be limited. He advised boaters to keep a backup plan in mind and make sure vessels are in good condition.

Boaters also are reminded to keep safety equipment and weather gear on board.