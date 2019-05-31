Boaters not concerned as Lake Huron water levels continue rising

(5/31/2019) - The Great Lakes are on track to hit near-record highs this summer, but boaters aren't too concerned yet.

Water levels on Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay are nearing record highs.

If levels keep rising, that could change.

Water levels on Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron have been climbing for the past several years. Around Bay Harbor Marina, boaters say they haven't seen levels this high in years.

The marina sits along the Saginaw River, a short distance from Saginaw Bay. Water levels have been slowly increasing since 2013, after years of low water levels caused cargo ships to lighten loads, boats to get stuck and conspiracy theorists to wondered if Great Lakes water was being diverted out West.

Rich Johnson says the high water hasn't caused the 300 boaters who are docked here too much trouble yet.

"We have mostly floating docks, so the boats ride up and down with the different water levels," he said.

Winds coming of Saginaw Bay can create a more difficult situation and Johnson said things "get out of control." Minor flooding along Saginaw Bay and coastal erosion have been reported.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does not expect Lake Huron water levels to hit a record, but will remain well above average for the foreseeable future.

"Water levels are high, but they have been high before," said boater Terry Robinson.

He has been boating all his life and lives on a Monticello River Yacht.

"It's not a big deal for us," Robinson said. "It becomes a big deal if we get another two feet of water. I don't see that happening this season. We have had more water than this in the past."

More rain is in the forecast, so while there is no major trouble problems yet, everyone along the water is watching the forecasts.

"When water comes up over sea walls, then that's a real issue," Johnson said.