Boaters on notice this holiday after high water levels reveal hazards in the water

(07/03/2019) - Boaters and landlubbers alike beware. High water levels on the Saginaw River can create hazards for those near the docks or out on the water.

ABC 12 News spent time on the river with the DNR's Marine Enforcement Division on Wednesday, and we have some timely advice on how to safely navigate the waters this holiday weekend.

"Everyday this week we're going to be out," said boater Pat West, "The boat just got remodeled so we're going to have some fun."

Sunshine and warmer weather mean there will be a lot of boaters taking to the water this holiday weekend, including Cody Hawkins who bought his boat three years ago.

"It was really nice, nice and flat like glass," Hawkins remarked after returning from an afternoon on the river.

A note of caution, however. It's what you don't see that can hurt you:

"Those high waters are causing the currents underneath to move those really really big logs or deadhead, those are more prevalent this year," said Adam Beuthin.

The DNR Conservation Officer says coming up on a deadhead like this in the water could have serious consequences:

"It could toss everybody overboard or rip a boat in half."

Your best defense? Keeping a sharp eye out for objects in the water.

"My advice always keep a life jacket on," Beuthin noted.

"You want to be prepared, and you want to be able to help either yourself or someone else," he added.

If you do experience a water emergency, Beuthin says to remember Reach/Throw/Row/ or Go:

"Throw them a device, anything that will stay buoyant," he explained. "If you're not an experienced swimmer, if you try to help them , it could endanger your life as well."

The high water levels can also pose dangers to unsuspecting individuals waiting at the docks or onshore, observing "no wake" zones is critical.

Those who don't observe the no wake zone can expect to be ticketed this holiday weekend.

Electric shock drowning is also a concern at docks or marinas with electric boat lifts.

While for many this holiday may be the first opportunity they've had to spend time on the water in summer like weather, Hawkins says doing so safely is key:

"Just pay attention to the stumps, you don't want to wreck your lower prop, it will wreck your whole weekend," he said.

