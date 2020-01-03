Boats join search for 16-year-old Eliza Trainer's body in Lake Michigan

(1/3/2020) - Boats are in the water near Holland State Park searching for the body of 16-year-old Eliza Trainer from the Flint area, who is presumed drowned.

The Ottawa County Dive Team and sheriff's Marine Patrol put boats in the water near the Holland channel with sonar technology, according to WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

Divers still were unable to join the search due to continued rough water conditions. Only a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and searchers on land were able to take part in the effort on Thursday.

Trainer was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a large wave swept her and 19-year-old Kade Goodrich off the north pier. He was able to get himself out of the water, but she disappeared in the waves.

A GoFundMe page to help raise money for Trainer's funeral expenses already has raised half of the $15,000 goal.