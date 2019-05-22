Bob Evans beef stroganoff recalled due to lack of inspection

(5/22/2019) - Bob Evans is recalling more than 500 pounds of prepackaged beef stroganoff pasta that was produced without being properly inspected.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the affected products were packaged on May 3 after hours outside of USDA inspection hours.

The 18-ounce packages of Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta have a use by date of July 3 and a time stamp of 3 to 6:37 p.m. on the tray seal. They also bear EST M-46062 inside the USDA inspection mark.

The affected pasta packages were distributed to Michigan and six other states. No reports of illness as a result of the problem have been reported to USDA food safety inspectors.

Anyone with the affected product should avoid eating it. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.