Body found during animal control investigation in Mount Pleasant

(7/1/2019) - Police investigating an animal complaint in Mount Pleasant made a grisly discovery Monday morning.

A resident of the home was found dead around 10:15 a.m., according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Investigators are not disclosing the person's name or address until they notify family of the death.

Police also could not immediately say how the person died, but they are treating the case as suspicious. Investigators don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are handling the investigation.