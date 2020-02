(2/13/20) - Flint Police said they were investigating a suspicious death after someone found a body behind a vacant gas station.

According to investigators, officers were called to the intersection of Pasadena and Milbourne Avenues last Sunday after getting a call about the body.

They said the man appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old and was lying face down.

As of this writing, no other details had been released.