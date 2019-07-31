Body found inside truck submerged in Saginaw County creek

(07/31/19) - The body of adult man is found inside a submerged pickup truck, now investigators are trying to piece together his final moments.

Saginaw County Sheriff detectives are looking into how he died, how long he's been in the water, and how he ended up in Marsh Creek in James Township.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Fedespiel said an autopsy was planned for Wednesday afternoon to help answer some questions.

Deputies were called to the dead end of S. Miller Road off of Hart Road around 9:15 a.m. after Lester Mayle noticed some unusual items in the water.

"I noticed there was some things floating in the water, and they didn't belong there," Mayle said. "It was a spare tire, a gas can, a cooler. And it looked like the things that would be in the back of a pickup truck. And when I noticed the oil slick and the gas on the water, I knew I had to call the police."

Mayle said he was kayaking directly above the submerged truck in the water and couldn't even see it.

He said it wasn't until he was retrieving the cooler that had floated away that a deputy was able to see the truck below the surface.

Federspiel reports the Saginaw County Dive Team removed the teal Chevy truck from about seven feet of water. The man was inside the driver's seat.

The Sheriff said detectives believe they know who the man is because his driver's license was in his wallet, but they have not yet been able to reach his family. The man is from another county.

"I know there's construction down there, I know it's a single-lane road, it's very difficult to traverse, not sure if this individual is familiar with our county or familiar with that area," Federspiel said.

