Body of lost hiker from Clarkston found in Upper Peninsula

(9/23/2019) - Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say they found the body of a lost hiker at a campsite in the Big Island Wilderness Area.

Department of Natural Resources officials say the body of the 29-year-old man from the Oakland County community of Clarkston was found early Monday near McInnes Lake in Schoolcraft County's Inwood Township.

He was reported missing Sunday evening, which led to a nighttime search.

Officers say the man appeared to have died of an accidental injury. They say his leg was badly cut and he tried to apply a tourniquet.

His name isn't being released until a medical examiner's report is completed.

Big Island Wilderness Area encompasses roughly 6,000 acres and two dozen lakes.

