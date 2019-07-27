Body of missing Brighton father recovered in Lake Michigan

(07/30/19)-The body of a Michigan father who went missing in Lake Michigan-- has been recovered.

The Mason County Sheriff's department says 38 year old Brian Herrmann of Brighton--- was found around 9 this morning-- about 8 miles north of where he was last seen.

He had been missing since since Thursday afternoon-- after being swept into deeper water.

Other members of his family, including two children, were rescued.

Authorities say recent heavy rain, along with strong Lake Michigan waves and currents-- have made swimming near south piers and river outlets--- hazardous.