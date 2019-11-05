Body pulled from Mott Lake after incident on Genesee Road bridge

(11/5/2019) - Rescuers pulled the body of one person from Mott Lake after an incident on the Genesee Road bridge.

The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. on the bridge between the two legs of Stanley Road north and south of the lake.

Witnesses at the scene say a car was driving erratically when it crashed into the water. A body was removed from water around 8:30 p.m.

The Genesee Township police and fire departments were on the scene. The bridge remained closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates.