Boil filtered water advisory issued for all Flint city customers

(8/8/2019) - All customers of the Flint city water system are under a boil filtered water advisory after a large water main break caused a drop in pressure.

A 24-inch water transmission main broke in the area of 12th Street and VanSlyke Road near the General Motors facility. Flint Department of Public Works Director Rob Bincsik said a contractor demolishing a bridge broke the water main.

Crews were working to isolate and shut off the leak, but a large area of the water system lost pressure. A loss of water pressure can cause bacteria to enter the system, so a precautionary boil advisory is issued.

Bincsik isn't sure how far the pressure loss extends from the break, so the entire city water system was included in the advisory as a precaution.

All customers on the Flint city water system are urged to boil filtered water for one minute before drinking it, using it for cooking, washing dishes brushing teeth or making ice.

Tap water must be filtered before boiling, because boiling unfiltered water can cause worse effects from lead. Any Flint water users in the city of Flint not using a filter system should run their tap water for seven minutes before collecting any to boil.

Bincsik said the advisory may be lifted in 24 hours on Friday morning if water samples come back clean.

Anyone with questions about the incident or the advisory should call the Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.