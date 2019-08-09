Boil filtered water advisory remains in effect for Flint city water customers

(8/9/2019) - The boil filtered water advisory for all Flint city water customers remained in effect on Friday after a water main break a day earlier.

Flint Department of Public Works Director Rob Bincsik ordered the advisory on Thursday morning after a contractor demolishing the 12 Street bridge near VanSlyke Avenue broke a 24-inch water line.

The break allowed water to rush out of the system, significantly reducing water pressure. A loss of water pressure can cause bacteria to enter the system, so a precautionary boil advisory was issued.

Flint water crews isolated the leak and shut it off by Thursday afternoon. They were working to make repairs on the water line for much of the day.

Several residents reported discolored water after the break, which likely was caused by sediment getting stirred up in the pipes.

While the advisory is in effect, all customers on the Flint city water system are urged to boil filtered water for one minute before drinking it, using it for cooking, washing dishes brushing teeth or making ice.

Tap water must be filtered before boiling, because boiling unfiltered water can cause worse effects from lead contamination.

Everyone using a water filter should remove it and run their water for seven minutes, which will allow any sediment or air to escape without getting trapped in the filter.

All water filters should be changed after the advisory is lifted, because filters used during the advisory could be contaminated with bacteria.