Boil water advisory issued for Swartz Creek area after water main break

(1/7/2020) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Swartz Creek and parts of Clayton and Gaines township after a water main break on Tuesday.

The water main break caused a drop in pressure, which could allow bacteria into the water system. As a precaution, residents in the area are advised to boil their water before using it to cook, drink, wash dishes or brush teeth.

The advisory covers the part of Swartz Creek generally south of I-69, an area of Clayton Township west of the city limits and parts of Gaines Township west and south of the city limit.

It will remain in place until two consecutive rounds of sampling taken 24 hours apart show acceptable levels of bacteria -- likely about 48 hours after the water main break is repaired.

During the advisory, residents should boil their water for a full minute before consuming it or drink bottled water.

Only residents and businesses hooked up to municipal water are affected by the advisory. Anyone using a private well is not affected.