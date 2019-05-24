Boil water advisory lifted for entire Clio water system

(5/24/2019) - The boil water advisory issued for the entire Clio municipal water system was lifted on Friday.

Two consecutive water samples taken 24 hours apart test within acceptable levels for bacteria. Residents and businesses can resume using tap water as normal.

(5/21/2019) - Everyone on the city of Clio's water system was placed under a boil water advisory Tuesday after a water main break.

A private contractor working on Griffes Street near Railway Street hit a water line, causing it to break. The ensuing leak led to a loss of pressure in the city's water system.

Whenever water pressure drops, bacteria can enter the system and contaminate the supply. The precautionary boil water advisory ensures everyone drinks safe water.

Everyone in Clio should boil water before using it for cooking, brushing teeth, preparing food, making ice or washing dishes. It is still safe for washing clothes and sprinkling.

Clio Department of Public Works crews were repairing the leak and restoring water pressure in the system Tuesday evening. After the problem is fixed, two water samples taken 24 hours apart must pass bacterial testing.

Call 810-686-5850 with any questions.